FREEPORT — Colby Arsenault scored 19 points to lead Freeport past Cape Elizabeth 71-57 in a boys basketball game Thursday.

Blaine Cockburn and Keigan Shea each had 13 for the Falcons (7-5) while Tony Casale chipped in with 10 points.

Evan Reeves put in 13 points to lead Cape ((7-7). Marcus Wagner tallied 11 points and Sam Lombardo had 10.

LINCOLN 53, MORSE 48: The Eagles opened a 16-4 first-quarter lead and held off the Shipbuilders in Newcastle.

Tucker Stiles scored 17 points for Lincoln (3-8). Lucas Houghton added 11, and Gabe Hagar chipped in with 10 points and eight rebounds.

Gabe Aucoin led Morse (5-5) with 24 points.

NYA 72, RICHMOND 28: The Panthers (6-5) topped the Bobcats (3-6) in Yarmouth behind 19 points, nine rebounds and eight steals from Joaquim Bila.

Logan Welch finished with 17 points, Bryce Poulin had 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Elliott Oney had 12 rebounds and nine assists.

Connor Vachon led Richmond with 15 points. Keeghan Gilpatrick scored nine.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

NYA 48, RICHMOND 25: Angel Huntsman recorded 17 points, six assists and five steals to help the Panthers (9-1) beat the Bobcats (6-3) in Richmond.

Sarah English had 11 points and nine rebounds, and Graca Bila also scored 11 points.

Kara Briand and Izzy Stewart paced Richmond with eight points apiece.

FREEPORT 45, CAPE ELIZABETH 38: The Falcons erased a three-point halftime deficit with a 17-7 advantage in the third quarter to rally past the Capers (1-9) at Cape Elizabeth.

Angel Pillsbury had three 3-pointers and finished with 18 points for Freeport.

Cape Elizabeth’s Olivia Manning also had 18 points.

BRUNSWICK 71, WESTBROOK 29: Logan Brown recorded 19 points and five steals to help the Dragons (11-0) cruise past the Blue Blazes (3-9) in Brunswick.

Kelsie Carlton had 11 points and five steals for Brunswick. Morgan Foster and Lexi Morin each scored eight points.

Natalie LaBrie led Westbrook with seven points.

BOYS HOCKEY

SOUTH PORTLAND/FREEPORT/WAYNFLETE 6, YORK 2: Cullen Adams and Roan Hopkins scored power-play goals just 19 seconds apart in the first period, sending South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete (7-3) on its way to a win over the Wildcats (2-5-1) at Troubh Ice Arena.

Adams and Richard Gilboy each had two goals. Dylan Hannan added a short-handed tally.

Luke Douris and Bryce Gamache scored for York.

