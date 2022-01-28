The Brunswick Downtown Association’s annual meeting will be held from 5-7 p.m. March 3 at Wild Oats Bakery & Café on Brunswick Landing. The theme of the meeting is: “Back to the Future.”

Brunswick Downtown Association board members for 2022, as approved through a vote of the BDA membership, will be introduced during the meeting.

Awards will be presented to BDA Member of the Year, BDA Business of the Year and BDA Volunteer of the Year. Debora King, the association’s executive director, will give an association update and a multi-media presentation highlighting the successes and challenges of 2021.

“We really look forward to having an evening event at Wild Oats and hope to see many folks in attendance,” said King. “All local and CDC guidelines at the time, will be followed. Masks are required along with proof of vaccination.”

Doors open at 5 p.m., the program begins at 6 p.m. Wild Oats appetizers will be served and a cash bar will be available. Registration is required to attend the event. The cost is $35 per person. Payments can be processed online at brunswickdowntown.org/events/bdas-annual-meeting/ or by calling (207) 729-4439. The public is invited to attend.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: