WESTBROOK — The Mt. Ararat girls basketball team hit eight of its 12 3-pointers in the first half to take control and cruise to a 76-28 victory over Westbrook on Friday night.
Morgan Ruff had four 3-pointers and Cali Pomerleau added three as the Eagles (9-5) opened a 44-14 halftime lead.
Ruff finished with 22 points, including six 3-pointers, and Pomerleau scored 17.
Leah Cromarty led Westbrook (3-10) with eight points.
BRUNSWICK 51, BIDDEFORD 34: Logan Brown hit five 3-pointers on the way to 22 points as the Dragons (12-0) handled the Tigers (4-8) at Biddeford.
Lexi Morin added 10 points for Brunswick, which put the game away with an 18-10 advantage in the fourth quarter.
Hannah Smith led Biddeford with 12 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
FREEPORT 45, WAYNFLETE 38: Colby Arsenault scored 12 points and Blaine Cockburn added 11 as the Falcons (8-5) downed the Flyers (5-7) at Portland.
Freeport opened a 24-7 halftime lead, enough to withstand a second-half surge by the Flyers that was keyed by pressure defense.
Henry Hart scored 18 points and Nico Kirby had 10 for Waynflete.
PINE TREE ACADEMY 55, TEMPLE ACADEMY 26: Alden Thacker scored 32 points to lead the Breakers (4-8) past the Bereans (1-10) in Freeport.
Ben Ndamukunda chipped in with 13 points.
Len Lewis had eight points for Temple.
LISBON 65, BOOTHBAY 40: Levi Tibbetts scored 15 of his game-high 17 points in the first half, when the Greyhounds’ (10-2) jumped out to a 42-24 lead, and they held strong the rest of the way to down the Seahawks (4-9) in Lisbon.
Caden Boone scored 13 points and Chase Mailhot 10 for Lisbon.
Gryffin Kristan paced Boothbay with seven points and Matt Sullivan and Connor Wenners added six points apiece.
