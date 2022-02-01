SOUTH HIRAM — Izzy Stewart scored 10 points, including six free throws, as Richmond downed Sacopee Valley 29-23 in Class D girls basketball action Tuesday.
Richmond (7-3) led 14-0 at halftime before Scope (1-11) outscored the Bobcats 23-15 in the second half.
FALMOUTH 67, MT. ARARAT 42: Anna Turgeon had 18 points, including three 3-pointers, to lead the Navigators (8-5) over the Eagles (9-6) in Topsham.
Sloane Ginevan added 15 points and Maddy Christman had 13 for Falmouth, which led 52-32 with a 21-10 third quarter.
Elsa Daulerio had 20 points and Cali Pomerleau had eight points for Mt. Ararat.
ST. DOMINIC 31, PINE TREE 20: The Saints jumped ahead early and kept the Breakers at bay for a win in Auburn.
Ava Apodaca paced St. Dom’s (4-7) with eight points, while Jessie Zimmerman, Bella Perryman and Benie Yombe all scored six points apiece.
Paige Tyson led all scorers with 12 points for Pine Tree (6-5).
BOYS BASKETBALL
ST. DOMINIC 67, PINE TREE 30: Gabe Carey scored 23 points as the Saints rolled to the win in Auburn.
Taylor Varney added 14 points for the Saints (9-3).
Silas Yeaton had 14 points for Pine Tree Academy (5-8).
GORHAM 57, BRUNSWICK 48: Ashton Leclerc scored six points in the second quarter and Wyatt Nadeau added five as the Rams (5-10) used an 18-7 run to move past Brunswick (3-9) in Gorham.
The run gave Gorham, after trailing 15-6, a 24-22 halftime lead. It was 38-29 by the end of the third quarter.
Leclerc finished with 22 points. Quin McCaffrey led Brunswick with 21.
