BRUNSWICK — Logan Brown scored 13 points to lead the Brunswick girls basketball team to a 63-36 win over Marshwood on Thursday.

Lexi Morin added 12 points for the Dragons (14-0).

Sarah Theriault led Marshwood (6-8) with 11 points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

MARSHWOOD 72, BRUNSWICK 50: Aidan Sullivan and Andrew Perry combined for 29 points in the first half, leading the Hawks to a win over the Dragons.

Sullivan sank four 3-pointers before halftime as Marshwood (10-5) built a 45-24 advantage. He finished with 19 points, Perry had 17 and Cooper Aiguier chipped in with 12.

Ethan Driscoll scored 12 points and Thomas Harvey had 11 for Brunswick (3-11).

FOREST HILLS 75, PINE TREE ACADEMY 39: Mason Desjardins scored 31 points and had seven assists to lead the Tigers to an East/West win over the Breakers in Jackman.

Desjardins is closing in on 1,000 career points, sitting at 997 after Thursday’s game.

Jackman Daigle had 16 points and eight steals, while Blaine Nadeau added 10 points for Forest Hills (16-0).

Silas Yeaton led Pine Tree (5-9) with 13 points, while Benjamin Ndamukuna added 12 points.

KENNEBUNK 91, MT. ARARAT 55: The Rams (9-5) were led by Connor Keefe with 21 points as they defeated the Eagles (1-15) in Kennebunk.

Keegan Andrews added 14 points and Joseph Kiezulas had 12.

Ryan Robertson paced Mt. Ararat with 14 points, Ty Henke scored 11 and Andrew Clemons put in 10.

