The Regional School Unit 5 board of directors is weighing a $37.1 million budget proposal — one that would raise districtwide taxes by 2.57%.
The 2022-2023 fiscal year proposal represents a 3.97% increase, or $1.41 million, over the prior fiscal year’s budget of $35.7 million. RSU 5’s fiscal year runs from July 1 to June 30.
RSU 5 serves Freeport, Durham and Pownal. As proposed, the estimated mil rate impact on Freeport would be 1.93%, or a $0.26 increase to the town’s current rate of $13.35 per $1,000.
For Freeport residents with a $200,000 home, this would translate to a property tax bill of $2,722 – a $52 increase over the prior year. Freeport’s total tax contribution to the school budget would total $20.4 million as proposed.
In Durham, as proposed, the estimated mil rate impact would be 1.75%, or a $0.36 increase to the town’s current mil rate of $20.70 per $1,000. For Durham residents with a $200,000 home, this would translate to a property tax bill $4,212, a $72 increase over lsat year.
Durham’s total tax contribution to the school budget would be $5.59 million.
The proposed impact on Pownal’s mil rate would be 1.48%, or an estimated $0.27 increase to the town’s current mil rate of $18.00 per $1,000. For Pownal residents with a $200,000 home, this would translate to a property tax bill of $3,654 — an increase of $54.
Pownal’s total tax contribution to the school budget as proposed would be $3.29 million.
Major drivers for the 2022-2023 fiscal year budget include an estimated $698,721 in salary and benefit increases, which according to Board of Directors Chairperson Michelle Ritcheson, is set by pre-determined contracts.
An additional $261,000 is being proposed for early intervention teachers, as well as another $261,000 for two classroom teachers as well as an English-language learner teacher.
RSU 5’s next budget review meeting is scheduled for Feb. 9. The board is scheduled to adopt a fiscal year 2022-2023 budget on March 23 and a districtwide budget validation referendum is set for June 14.
