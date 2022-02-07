BATH — Gabe Aucoin scored 18 points and teammate Sawyer Stead added 11 as Morse defeated Mt. Blue 41-38 in Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class A boys basketball action Monday.

Morse (6-8) jumped out to 27-16 lead at halftime and held on the rest of the way.

Chandler Briggs and Evans Sterling each scored for Mt. Blue (7-9).

LISBON 54, CARRABEC 35: Levi Tibbetts had 16 points to pace the Greyhounds to the Mountain Valley Conference win in Lisbon.

Mason Booker had 14 points for Lisbon (14-2) and Caden Boone had 11.

Luke Carey led Carrabec (8-9) with 16 points and Danny Handley had 14 points.

GREELY 50, FREEPORT 44: Andrew St. Hilaire scored 18 points, and the Rangers (9-7) jumped out to a 19-8 first-quarter lead and held off the Falcons (9-7) at Freeport.

Timothy Walker and Dee Martin Coyne chipped in with nine points apiece.

Blaine Cockburn scored 15 points for Freeport.

SEACOAST CHRISTIAN 33, PINE TREE 26: Sunny Johnson recorded a triple-double with 15 points, 14 rebounds and 10 steals as the Guardians (4-11) beat the Breakers (6-10) in Eliot.

Isaiah Cardinal grabbed 15 rebounds for Seacoast.

Alden Thacker led Pine Tree with 11 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

GREELY 52, FREEPORT 42: Chelsea Graiver scored 28 points, and the Rangers (12-4) used a 28-14 advantage in the second half to defeat the Falcons (4-11) in Cumberland.

Sophia Ippolito made three 3-pointers for nine points, and Kaiyla Delisle chipped in with eight.

Mason Baker-Schlendering had 18 points for Freeport. Angel Pillsbury added 14.

FALMOUTH 45, BRUNSWICK 44 OT: Katie Lozoraitis made a 3-pointer with two seconds remaining in overtime, lifting Falmouth to a win over previously undefeated Brunswick in a Class A South game.

Falmouth (11-5) erased a four-point deficit in the fourth quarter and held a three-point lead before Brunswick’s Logan Brown forced overtime with a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Brown finished with six 3-pointers and 22 points for Brunswick (15-1). Sloane Ginevan led Falmouth with 24 points, going 11 for 13 at the free-throw line.

SEACOAST CHRISTIAN 36, PINE TREE 23: Kaitlyn Jandreau recorded 16 points and 10 rebounds as the Guardians (9-5) downed the Breakers (7-9) at Eliot.

Ellie Leech scored six points for Seacoast. Breckyn Winship had five points and eight rebounds.

Paige Tyson topped Pine Tree with 17 points.

