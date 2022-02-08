Brunswick will soon consider banning the sale of flavored tobacco as part of an effort to curb the use of nicotine among youth.

On Monday, the town council unanimously set a public hearing on the matter for Feb. 22.

As proposed, the ban would apply to any tobacco product tastes or smells like fruit, mint, chocolate or other non-tobacco flavors. The ban would prohibit flavored tobacco and nicotine products including e-cigarettes, cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco and chewing tobacco.

Cessation devices approved by the Federal Drug Administration would be excluded.

“We are experiencing a youth tobacco use epidemic in the nation and in Maine,” said Hilary Schneider, the regional government relations director for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network. “That’s largely driven by use of electronic smoking devices. Between 2017 and 2019 we saw a doubling of the use of electronic smoking devices by youth, 33% of Maine’s high school students used some form tobacco product in the past 30 days with the latest data we have. This is incredibly concerning.”

According to the United States Center for Disease Control and Prevention, flavored tobacco products can make nicotine more appealing to youth. E-cigarettes have been the most commonly used tobacco product among youth since 2014.

In a 2020 study, approximately 4.7% of surveyed middle school students and 19.6% of surveyed high school students said they had used e-cigarettes in the past 30 days, according to the CDC. Both figures represent a decrease of reported use when compared to numbers from 2017 through 2019,

“Here in Brunswick, we care about our kids, and that’s what I want them to know — we care, and we’re willing to stand up to the tobacco industry and anybody else that comes after you,” said Geno Ring, a licensed alcohol and drug counselor with the Brunswick School Department.

If approved, Brunswick would join Portland, which approved a similar ban Monday, as well as Bangor, in banning flavored tobacco.

Maine may enact a similar ban statewide. The Portland Press Herald reported that L.D. 1550, which passed out of the Legislature’s Committee on Health and Human Services last year, is up for consideration in the current session.

This story will be updated.

