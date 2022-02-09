Mary A. (Eastman) Welner 1928 – 2022 CUNDY’S HARBOR – Mary Alice Welner, took her last peaceful breath Jan. 31, 2022, surrounded by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, in her former home in Cundy’s Harbor. She was born in Cundy’s Harbor on Oct. 27, 1928, to John D. Eastman of Cundy’s Harbor and Eleanora (Harley) Eastman of Georgetown. Mary attended Harbor schools, Brunswick High School and graduated from Potter Academy in Sebago. She was married Dec. 5, 1946, at the Cundy’s Harbor Nazarene Church to James T. “Jim” Welner Jr. of Topsham. Mum and Dad lived on Tedford Road in Topsham, on Dads family land from 1947 until they moved back to the Harbor in December of 1967. After her marriage Mum did take business courses. She worked at Pejepscot Paper Mill, of Topsham in both the mill and in the office. For a brief time she worked at Bowdoin College and then for seven years she worked for LL Bean in the flying tying dept., which she loved. Mary was a member of the United Baptist Church in Topsham for 70-plus years, and the last few years she attended many Bible studies and Sunday Services at the Cundy’s Harbor Community Church. She loved traveling, snowmobiling, camping, and picnicking all with her family and friends. Also loved her winters in Florida, first with Jim and then for many years with her sister Lil. Mary was predeceased by her husband James T. “Jim” Welner Jr. in Nov. of 1994, her daughter Patricia Welner in 2013, a brother John D. Eastman in 2017, and a sister Lucille McDonald in 2021. She leaves three children: James T. Welner III, Of Boyd Lake, Orneville, Susan (Welner) Hawkes and Richard D. Welner, both of Cundy’s Harbor. the eldest of six children, Mary leaves two sisters: Lillian Herrick Everhart, Virginia A. Eastman , and a brother Herbert L. Eastman, all of Cundy’s Harbor, also her 16 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, eight great great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, Feb 12, at United Baptist Church, Elm St., Topsham. To leave a note or share a memory, please visit http://www.brackettfh.com . Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Childrens Hospital, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607 or Cundy’s Harbor Fire and Ambulance Service, c/o Burr Taylor, 45 Taylor Rd., Harpswell, ME 04079.

