John Curtis Jennison Jr. 1979 – 2022 BROOKLYN, N.Y. – John Curtis Jennison Jr., 42, passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, after a long battle with a rare form of neuroendocrine cancer. He was born at St. Andrews Hospital in Boothbay Harbor and grew up in Bath, where those who knew him called him “Johnee.” He wrote, illustrated, and published numerous graphic novels, tarot decks, and other crafts, with a particular interest in the occult and queer pride. His work and advocacy helped create a sense of community and safety for thousands. John was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Carmen Jennison and George Jennison Sr., and his maternal grandfather Herbert Winslow. John is survived by his loving partner Michael Galvan, their “shakey” pup named Parker; his mother Lynn Jennison, of Bath; his sister Dawn Jennison, husband Jonathan Michaelson, and their son Christopher Hallowell; his grandmother Lois Winslow; his father John Jennison Sr. of Shirley, and partner Susan Ames; his brother Ted Hemberger of San Francisco, Calif.; several aunts and uncles including Lee Green of Wiscasset; and countless other family and friends. John will be missed by all. He will be laid to rest in Sleepy Hollow Cemetery in New York.

