KENNEBUNK — Quinten McCaffrey had eight of his 27 points in the fourth quarter as 10th-seeded Brunswick defeated No. 7 Kennebunk 66-58 in a Class A South boys basketball prelim game Tuesday.
Ethan Driscoll had 16 points, going 6 for 6 at the line, for Brunswick (6-12), while Trevor Gerrish tossed in 10 points.
Joseph Kiezulas led the way for Kennebunk (11-7) with 19 points, while Keegan Andrews chipped in with 14 and Landon Schwartzman added 13.
BIDDEFORD 55, FREEPORT 54: Julius Silva knocked down six 3-pointers and finished with 22 points to lead the 11th-seeded Tigers to the upset in a Class A South prelim at Freeport.
Ayouba Fofana had 17 points for Biddeford (4-14), with Kyle Dion chipping in with 12.
Blaine Cockburn had 15 points to lead Freeport (9-9), while Colby Arsenault added 11.
WESTBROOK 56, MORSE 36: Ben Eugley and Tyler Hethcoat each scored 13 points as the No. 9 Blazes earned the Class A South win in Bath.
Aiden Taylor added 10 points for Westbrook (8-11).
Gabe Aucoin scored 12 points to lead Morse, which finishes its season 7-11.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Olympics
Slovakia stuns U.S. in men’s hockey shootout, Americans out of Olympics
-
Kennebunk Post
Gere says tax bill would make housing more affordable
-
The Forecaster
School Notebook: Feb. 16
-
Columns
Leonard Pitts: Is America a racist country? If you have to ask, you’re part of the problem
-
Kennebunk Post
Community News – Birders club has two scholarships for teens