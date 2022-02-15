KENNEBUNK — Quinten McCaffrey had eight of his 27 points in the fourth quarter as 10th-seeded Brunswick defeated No. 7 Kennebunk 66-58 in a Class A South boys basketball prelim game Tuesday.

Ethan Driscoll had 16 points, going 6 for 6 at the line, for Brunswick (6-12), while Trevor Gerrish tossed in 10 points.

Joseph Kiezulas led the way for Kennebunk (11-7) with 19 points, while Keegan Andrews chipped in with 14 and Landon Schwartzman added 13.

BIDDEFORD 55, FREEPORT 54: Julius Silva knocked down six 3-pointers and finished with 22 points to lead the 11th-seeded Tigers to the upset in a Class A South prelim at Freeport.

Ayouba Fofana had 17 points for Biddeford (4-14), with Kyle Dion chipping in with 12.

Blaine Cockburn had 15 points to lead Freeport (9-9), while Colby Arsenault added 11.

WESTBROOK 56, MORSE 36: Ben Eugley and Tyler Hethcoat each scored 13 points as the No. 9 Blazes earned the Class A South win in Bath.

Aiden Taylor added 10 points for Westbrook (8-11).

Gabe Aucoin scored 12 points to lead Morse, which finishes its season 7-11.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: