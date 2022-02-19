Brunswick police are asking residents to stay away from Linnhaven Mobile Home Park off Maquoit Road due to an “isolated incident” that is currently underway, the department’s communications officer told The Times Record Saturday afternoon.

The town put out a “code red” reverse 911 call notification to direct residents away, according to the officer.

The officer declined to release further information.

As of 12:45 p.m. the scene was contained and there was no threat to the public, according to Brunswick’s Police Chief Scott Stewart.

This story will be updated.

