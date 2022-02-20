Brunswick unveiled an upgraded and expanded welcome center on Friday designed to help recent immigrants adjusting to life in town.

The center is located inside the parks and recreation building at Brunswick Landing. It was first established by the town in 2019 as a setting for newly arrived asylum seekers — primarily from Angola and the Democratic Republic of the Congo — to work with social services, take classes and access technology.

Related Brunswick upgrades center to better serve local immigrant community

New additions to the facility include a computer lab, furniture, equipment for two offices, classroom tables and chairs, a children’s play area, space for small social gatherings, kitchen furnishings and artwork.

The upgrades were paid for through grants from the Maine Community Foundation, Nathaniel Davis Fund, Sam L. Cohen Foundation and online home goods retailer Wayfair.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: