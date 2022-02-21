PORTLAND – Top-seeded Brunswick raced out to a 20-4 lead after one quarter and kept on rolling to a 72-21 win over Biddeford on Monday in a Class A South girls quarterfinal game at the Portland Expo.

The victory sets up a rematch with cross-town rival, fourth-seeded Mt. Ararat, on Wednesday at the Portland Expo. Tipoff for the regional semifinal is at 2:45 p.m.

On Monday, the Dragons (17-2) had 10 different players find the scoring column, including four in double-digits in securing the victory. Senior Logan Brown and Sophia Morin led all scorers with 13 points apiece, followed by Kelsie Carlton’s 12.

Brunswick came firing out of the gates fast and furious, racing to a 10-2 lead halfway through the quarter following a Lexi Morin 3-pointer, prompting a Biddeford timeout. It was evident Brunswick wanted to set the tone early, and set it its way.

“For sure, you want set the tone of the game with the speed that we play at and the aggressiveness,” Brunswick coach Sam Farrell said about the fast start. “And that’s in any game, especially come tourney time.”

Brown sank a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 14-4 and the Dragons closed out the frame on a 9-0 run.

Biddeford was unable to find answers for the Brunswick offensive game plan.

“What we talked about all week is that’s what makes us stronger,” Farrell said about spreading the ball around offensively. “It’s not about one girl scoring 20, but it’s everybody (chipping in), playing defense and rebounding.

On offense it seemed like every possession we had every girl touch the ball and get a great look and if we miss, we have a bunch of rebounders.”

At the break, Brunswick led 39-9, shooting 44% from the field, including 6-for-13 from behind the arc. The defense forced 18 Biddeford turnovers, scoring 24 points off the miscues. Brown led with 11 points and Carlton had 8, but it was the freshman Lexi Morin that seemed to be everywhere on the court.

“She’s such a natural athlete and has great court vision. She makes plays and that’s what we’re looking for,” said the Brunswick coach. “Tell me what position she plays because I don’t know. You love those athletes that can play inside, play outside, score a bunch of points underneath or shoot the three.”

Morin finished with 10 points and seven assists while hauling in four boards.

Brunswick continued it’s statistical night on the court in the second half, capitalizing on its speed and presence inside. It also utilized the bench and spread around the scoring.

Abby St. Pierre added nine points for Brunswick while Morgan Foster chipped in with seven. Junior Sophia Morin also brought in seven of Brunswick’s 30 rebounds in the game.

“This group is the tightest group I’ve ever had. There’s no egos or no drama, they just out and do their job. Whether they’re a freshman or senior, and everyone in between, they all do they’re job and I think you can see that when they play.”

Carlton agreed.

“We play well together, we’re unselfish,” she said. “We look for the open player every time and don’t try to force anything ourselves. When we play as a team, things go well, when we don’t, they don’t go so well.”

That will be front and center in Wednesday’s match up against the Eagles. The two teams split their regular season battles with Mt. Ararat taking the most recent a couple of weeks ago in Topsham, 56-46.

“I think if we can play together we’ll do just fine.,” Carlton said. “Last time we were more individual, (therefore) not making everything work.”

Coach Farrell expects nothing but another great game on Wednesday.

“It’s always a great game and now we have it in the semi-final,” Farrell said. “They played great against Gray-Gloucester (in Monday’s quarterfinal game), shooting well. They’re good, well-coached and have speed and height, should be another great game.”

