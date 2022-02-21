Harpswell Road Commissioner Ron Ponziani announced at the Feb. 17 Select Board meeting that the town will be restricting vehicle weight on posted roads effective Friday, Feb. 25, with the exception of three gravel roads — Sage, Upland and Grassy — that were scheduled to be posted on Feb. 18

State roads — including Harpswell Neck Road (Route 123), Harpswell Islands Road (Route 24), Mountain Road and Cundy’s Harbor Road — are not impacted by the town’s road postings.

According to a news release, Ponziani may keep the postings in place until April 30, but will lift restrictions sooner if conditions warrant.

Postings are done to extend the life expectancy of town ways and reduce the public expense of their maintenance and repair, according to the release. Weight limitations do not apply when the roadway is solidly frozen, which is defined as an air temperature of 32 degrees or below and no water showing in the cracks of the road if paved or less than half an inch of thaw if gravel.

Questions should be directed to Ponziani at (207) 837-7744.

