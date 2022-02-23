The Bath Area Family YMCA to Hold Annual Meeting

The Bath Area Family YMCA will hold its annual meeting and recognition event on Wednesday, March 9, at Maine Maritime Museum in Bath from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

This annual event celebrates volunteers and staff with dinner and special awards.

Members will be updated on the achievements of the Bath Area Family YMCA and Landing YMCA over the past year, and on the organization’s future goals.

The meeting is open to the community and tickets are available for $25. RSVP at (207) 443-4112 or [email protected] by March 4.

