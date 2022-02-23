The Bath Area Family YMCA to Hold Annual Meeting
The Bath Area Family YMCA will hold its annual meeting and recognition event on Wednesday, March 9, at Maine Maritime Museum in Bath from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
This annual event celebrates volunteers and staff with dinner and special awards.
Members will be updated on the achievements of the Bath Area Family YMCA and Landing YMCA over the past year, and on the organization’s future goals.
The meeting is open to the community and tickets are available for $25. RSVP at (207) 443-4112 or [email protected] by March 4.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Varsity Maine
Wednesday’s high school roundup: Valley ousts Pine Tree, reaches Class D South final
-
Coastal Journal
Bath’s first Winterfest promises weekend of family fun
-
Local & State
Bowdoin College hires top state police official to lead campus security
-
The Forecaster
Midcoast Meetings: Feb. 25-March 4
-
The Forecaster
Deadline nears for Patten Free Library poetry contest