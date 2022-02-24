Donald E. White 1936 – 2022 BATH – Donald E. White, 85, passed on Feb. 20, 2022, at home. Donald was born on July 5, 1936, the son of Everett and Virginia White. He graduated from Morse High School in 1954 with honors, winning State of Maine Future Apprentice Machinist and Division Award. As a member of the Rifle Club team, the team won the Northeast Regional NRA Championship and Maine State Championship, winning himself a distinguished rifleman award from the NRA. In 1957 he married his high school sweetheart, the love of his life, Dorothy J., celebrating 65 years of marriage this Feb. 15. Donald was a member of the National Guard from 1954-1980, attending CBR School at Fort Drum, N.Y. and Supply and Logistics School at Fort Lee, Va., graduating both schools with high honors. He was also a member of the Maine National Guard Rifle Team, shooting in First Army Area Rifle matches at Fort Dix, N.J. He retired with a rank of sergeant first class. In 1955 he entered the Machine Shop Apprenticeship Program at BIW graduating in 1959, tying for top honors. During his BIW career, it took him to working in a prison in Massachusetts, M.I.T. in Germany, where he also dined with a Nobel Prize winner. After being a supervisor for 40 years, he retired in 1995. Donald enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and family, especially his grandson. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy; his daughters and spouses Barbara and Michael Acker, and Deborah and Robert Brey; grandson, Shawn Brassard and wife Heather; and great-granddaughters Dezarae and Sienna that lit up his life; a sister, Nancy Mitchell, a brother, Stephen White, both of Bath. Donald’s wishes were no services. Family will raise a glass to his life privately. His name is Donald White and he approved this message. Condolences may be expressed at http://www.funeralalternatives.net

