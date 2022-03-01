The Chocolate Church Arts Center will present “Headway,” a group show featuring artists from the Independence Association program Spindleworks, opening Friday.

“We are a program of Independence Association, whose mission is to provide adults with intellectual disabilities the opportunity to live full and inclusive lives,” Senior Program Director Brian Braley said. “We provide opportunity for artistic and professional growth in an experiential creative setting. Our artists sell and represent their work whenever possible, which serves as an important source of income.”

Nonprofit Spindleworks provides artists with tools for self-expression and inclusion in the artistic community. Over 15 artists will present their work in mediums including painting and photography.

Artists often work collaboratively, on projects like murals, art installations and poetry books, but they also create their own work based on their personal desires and goals.

“Art gives us energy to supercharge our self-esteem, explore self-identity, expand value, increase communication, form new friendships, nurture our spirits, build courage, dissolve boundaries, and enrich our imagination,” Braley said.

“CCAC has done shows in the past with them, and I was so enchanted by the work then that I contacted Spindleworks when I became curator here to arrange a show,” Chocolate Church curator Kimberly Becker said. “This group of artists creates art unencumbered by preconception, and the results are marvelous.”

Spindleworks supports 50 artists from the surrounding communities including Bath, Brunswick, Richmond, Topsham, Freeport, Sidney, Portland, Wiscasset and beyond.

Braley named the show “Headway” in “the spirit of hope.”

“The pandemic has been a challenging time for us and we have learned to adapt to the ever changing environment,” Braley said. “Regardless of restrictions, we are finally feeling that we can move forward joyfully no matter what the world throws at us.”

The show runs to April 9 at the Chocolate Church Arts Gallery. Hours at the gallery are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. There will be an open house March 31 from 5:30–7:00 p.m. with Spindleworks representatives attending.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: