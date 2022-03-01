David R. Gosse 1935 – 2022 TOPSHAM – David R. Gosse resident of Topsham, formerly of Ipswich, Mass., passed away on Feb. 22, 2022 at his home in Topsham at the age of 86 years. David was born on June 12, 1935 to William Gosse and Victoria MacKeil in Lynn, Mass. He graduated from Lynn English High School in 1954 and Bowdoin College in 1958. He continued his education, after serving in the U.S. Army’s Air Defense Command, at Wesleyan University were he received his master’s degree in mathematics. He also attended the University of Michigan and Boston University. He was a devoted teacher of mathematics at Hamilton Wenham High School, Governor Dummer Academy, Triton Regional High School and Governor’s Academy. He was a member of the Ipswich Bay Yacht Club, Hochgebirge Ski Club, an avid fly fisherman, sailor, skier, outdoorsman and world traveler. He survived by his loving wife Janice Gosse of 62 years; his son Bryan Gosse, daughter Sarah Dresser; his four grandchildren, Kaitlin, Palmer, Erin, Sadie; and four great-grandchildren. Condolences may be expressed at http://www.funeralalternatives.net

