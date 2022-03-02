Nomination papers for a seat on the Pownal Select Board, Regional School Unit 5 Board of Directors and cemetery commission are now available at the town’s office.

Each seat is a three-year term.

In an interview Monday, Pownal Select Board member Andrew O’Brien said that he will be seeking re-election for what would be his second term.

If re-elected, O’Brien, who has lived in town for eight years, said he would be excited to continue exploring the possibility of building a new fire station, as well as working on improving the town’s dirt roads and ordinances.

The Regional School Unit 5 seat is currently held by Vice Chairperson Elisabeth Munsen, who said on Wednesday that she, too, will seek re-election after having served one term.

Regional School Unit 5 serves Freeport, Pownal and Durham.

“I’ve decided to run again in order to continue serving my community, continue my dedication to learning about how our public education system works while keeping the focus on what’s best for all students in RSU 5,” Musen said.

Over the past three years, in addition to serving on various committees, Munsen said that she is proud of the work the board has accomplished in regard to returning all students to school in person as of April 2021 and the diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging work that is underway.

Musen has one child enrolled in the Regional School Unit 5 district.

It’s unclear if Craig Vosmus will be seeking re-election for his set on the cemetery commission.

Nomination papers must be returned by April 7.

The election will take place in June.

