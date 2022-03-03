Arthur E. Cogswell Sr. 1938 – 2022 HARPSWELL – Arthur E. Cogswell Sr., 84, died Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022 at MidCoast Medical Center, Brunswick surrounded by his family. He was born Feb. 9, 1938 in Freeport, the son of Frank Sr. and Vira Branch Cogswell. He married Ada Sears April 13, 1957 in Brunswick. Mrs. Cogswell died Feb. 11, 2005. He worked at the Dingley Press, retiring with over 20 years of employment. He loved camping. He was an active member of the Knights of Pythias for 48 years and formerly a member of the Grange. He is predeceased by his wife; two brothers, two sisters. He is survived by three sons, Arthur Cogswell Jr. and wife Jaline of Topsham, Henry Cogswell and wife Paris of Brunswick, Lewellyn Cogswell of Lewiston, three daughters, Carol Lambert and husband Wayne of Harpswell, Elizabeth Cogswell of Bath, Tammie Holman and husband Ronald Jr. of Bowdoinham; 12 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday March 5 at the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal St., Brunswick. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com . Memorial contributions can be made to the American Lung Association ( http://www.lung.org ).

