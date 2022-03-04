Maine State Music Theatre will hold open call local auditions for children and teens who want to perform in the upcoming productions of “The Sound of Music,” “Frozen, Jr.,” “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” and “Kinky Boots.”
Performers age 5 through 18 can audition from 4-8 p.m. on Saturday, April 1. The theater will host open call adult and teen auditions from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 2, for all 2022 productions. All auditions will be held at 22 Elm St. in Brunswick.msmt.org and click on the “Auditions” tab. Participants must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and show proof of vaccination when checking in. Masks are required at all times inside the building (except when singing). Maine State Music Theatre is a professional summer theatre celebrating its 63rd season of Broadway quality musicals at the Pickard Theater on the Bowdoin Campus in Brunswick.For all details on how to prepare for the audition and what to expect from being a member of our acting company, visit
