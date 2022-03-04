Shawn Chabot will replace Paul Perzanoski as the superintendent and director of Region 10 Technical High School in Brunswick.

Perzanoski announced the change, set to take effect July 1.

Perzanoski said the search for a new superintendent started in the fall and nine applicants were considered.

Chabot previously served as superintendent of Maine School Administrative District 75 in Topsham, but was called to active duty with the Maine Army National Guard last year to support the guard’s COVID-19 efforts. Chabot is now attending the U.S. Sergeant Major Academy in Texas.

In Chabot’s absence, MSAD 75 appointed Robert Lucy to be interim superintendent in February 2021.

According to a letter from Perzanoski to the Region 10 community, Chabot’s teaching career started in 1994 as a social studies teacher. Chabot later rose through the ranks to become an athletic director, assistant superintendent, then superintendent.

Perzanoski, who previously had a long tenure as superintendent of the Brunswick School District, said he’s excited to “retire for good, finally” after serving as interim superintendent at Region 10 to help “stabilize things” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’ve been in the business for 48 years, and I think it’s time to do some personal things,” he said.

Perzanoski said he’s “looking forward to this transition period with Shawn Chabot,” but will miss “the people I’ve worked with through the years.”

Perzanoski began his career working in a psychiatric hospital for adolescents in Connecticut. He later taught special education, then worked as a special education director, then assistant superintendent and superintendent.

He moved to Maine in 2008 and acted as superintendent for the Brunswick School District until he retired in 2020.

