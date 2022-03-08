David Pouliot 1957 – 2022 TAMPA, Fla. – DavidPouliot was a loving husband, father, brother, and friend. He passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer on March 2, 2022 at the age of 65. He was a bright spark in this world and will be missed by many. David was born to Genesta and Roland Pouliot on Jan. 17, 1957 in Bath. He graduated from Morse High School and later obtained a degree in Nautical Science at Maine Maritime Academy. David held an Unlimited Masters License issued by the United States Coast Guard and his career as a ship’s captain took him around the world and eventually to a job in Jakarta, Indonesia where he lived with his family for two years. David was constantly learning more about his profession, participating in regular continuing education and maintaining an active membership in the Portland Marine Society and the Council of American Master Mariners. David was also a lifelong patron of the Maine Maritime Museum. David was an avid boater and enjoyed every second he spent on the water. He was known to all as a man who could fix or build just about anything and was meticulous and organized in everything he did. David was a culinary master and especially excelled at grilling. Many times he would come home with groceries eager to cook something new to the delight of his family. David married Irene Comeau on July 20, 1985 and had two daughters, Julia and Adrienne. The family remained tightly knit throughout the years, spending time every summer in Small Point, learning to scuba dive together, and cheering on the Tampa Bay Lightning hockey team every season. He is survived by his loving family, his wife Irene; and daughter, Julia and husband Allen, daughter, Adrienne; his sister, Michele O’Neal of Bath, brother, Marc of Fernandina Beach, Fla., sister, Denise Kahn and husband Phil of Los Robles, Calif. and brother, Matt and wife Tracy of Gorham; as well as many nieces and nephews. There will be a celebration of David’s life in Maine planned for early July. Details will be forthcoming. The family requests that in lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Maine Maritime Museum in Bath.

