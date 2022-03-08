Christina Jean (Harford) Hagan 1949 – 2022 BATH – Christina Jean (Harford) Hagan, died on Thursday, March 3,2022 surrounded by her family at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick, after a brief battle with cancer. She was born in Bath on Aug. 21, 1949, a daughter of Russell E. and Frances E. Cushing Harford and attended local schools, graduating from Morse High School in 1968 Chris met her husband Mel at Brunswick Naval Air Station in 1969 and they were married in 1970. Together they spent the next 16 years traveling the world with the U.S. Navy, making friends everywhere they went. After her husband’s retirement they returned to Bath where she spent 24 years working with a diverse population of students in Bath Schools and retiring from her Alma Mater, Morse High School, in 2011. In her job and in life she was a champion for the underdog, from buying shoes for a student, paying off lunch bills, to quietly providing for small extras whenever she could. She spent much of her post retirement remaining devoted to Morse High School. If you ever attended a football game or basketball game, your life was touched by the dedicated “ticket lady”, a job she loved. You may have been on errands around town and heard “Mrs. Hagan! Mrs. Hagan!” being called out by many of her former students. She was that special to those whose lives she touched. She was proud to be a lifelong Shipbuilder. She also continued to volunteer in classrooms for her grandchildren and any former co-worker who asked. Chris also spent many years involved in the local politics. She was a poll worker who truly believed in the democratic process and was proud to be available to help each year. Chris was known for her holiday décor, parties, and backyard BBQ’s. She never met a stranger, saw the best in everyone and made friends everywhere she went. Many of her friends are now family to all of us. She was the glue that held us together. We will miss her forever but hold her always in our hearts. She was predeceased by her parents; brothers, Richard Harford and Gregory Harford and brother-in-law Danny Hagan. Surviving are her loving husband of 52 + years, Fred “Mel” Hagan; her daughter, Michelle Boyle and her husband Keith of Naperville, Ill., her son, Russell Hagan and his wife Lauren and his partner Nicole and her husband Josh of Minot; her sister-in-law, Ann Harford of Edgecomb, brother-in-law, Christopher Hagan and his partner Brad Pontani of Bentonville, Ark., brother-in-law, Earl Hagan and his wife, Karen of Lockhart, Texas, her brother, Marc Harford and his wife Jennifer of Bath; niece Eliza DeFreitas and her partner Wil Gnauck and their son Quentin; nine amazing grandchildren, Alexander, Matthew, Quinlan, Emily Elizabeth, Anya, Jensen, Owen, Jack, and Archer; and numerous nieces and nephews A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the David E. Desmond & Son Funeral Home, 638 High Street, Bath, Maine. Burial at Oak Grove Cemetery will follow. To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com In lieu of flowers. please consider donations to: the Morse H.S. Scholarship Fund P.O. Box 1030 Bath, ME 04530 or: the Morse All-Sports Boosters Assoc.

