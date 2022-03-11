Kourtney Mae Sherwood 1985 – 2022 PORTLAND – Kourtney Mae Sherwood, 37, of Brunswick, was born at home on a snowy January night in Franklin, N.H. She was welcomed into this world by many who loved her then and love her still. Sadly, Kourtney lost her precious life after an act of unnecessary violence. She struggled with the stigma of mental health and addiction. Kourtney fought to live but lost her battle after this sad event. Her strong heart, beat for the last time. Her loving spouse Stacy and members of Kourtney’s family were at her bedside to love, comfort, and hopefully give ease to her as she prepared for her next journey. Kourtney was the youngest of a large family. She is survived by spouse Stacy Beverage, who was her true North. Kourtney leaves behind her three children, Maddox 16, Kobe 13, and Klarabelle 10, born of her previous marriage to Dan Sherwood of West Bath. She sadly leaves behind her loving mom and stepdad, Diane and Kevin Nolan of Durham. Kourtney has four siblings, Kris Jordan of Oakland, Sam Jordan of Gardiner, Tina Paquette of Wauseon, Ohio, Sunny Girard of Wichita Falls, Texas. Kourtney was also loved by a myriad of special aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, too numerous to mention. Kourtney was predeceased by her father Peter A. Jordan. Kourtney was schooled in Brunswick, and while she may not have excelled in academia, she loved softball, basketball and soccer. She was a Girl Scout and cheerleader. She would recall to us sweet memories of her time at Camp Pondicherry. Kourtney learned about life in many nontraditional ways. Yes, at times she struggled with her disease but she was so much more than that. She was an amazing mom and a hard worker. She was sensitive, strong and brave. Kourtney loved her current job at Cumberland Farms and loved the sense of accomplishment it gave her to be in the service of others. She also took pride in her job at a local cleaning service. Kourtney always said her happiest job was working as a stern man aboard a lobster boat, The Jackpot, on North Haven Island. One day when pulling traps, she grabbed a three clawed lobster. She said, “people only want perfect, but I know we are all a little different,” sending it back to the sea. Kourtney loved and supported her children in every way possible. She rarely missed a school or sports event and encouraged her children to be and do all they aspire to. Kourtney loved Stacy, her children, and her family. She loved the ocean, Mexican food and margaritas. She swore there was no better coffee than Cumbys! Kourtney loved kayaking and fishing. She loved puzzles, campfires, and tattoos. She loved to play scrabble and challenge her mom and Stacy with who could complete the daily Wordle in fewer guesses. Kourtney loved road trips and listening to podcasts. Her life mattered! While Kourtney may have been on the road less traveled, her path consisted of continued learning in the form of local and online classes to better help her understand herself and mental illness. She had great insights and in times of clarity recognized that we are all as fragile as glass and needed to be treated with the greatest of TLC. She is sorely missed. Kourtney is in the care of Stetson’s Funeral Home in Brunswick. She will be cremated, per her wishes, and ashes cared for by family. She wished to give back a little something of herself to those who loved her. There will be no public service. A Memorial called “Kourtney’s Walk” is scheduled for April 23 in Brunswick. You can find this info on FB. To show support and for more details please call 207-333-1342. Proceeds to go towards local nonprofit Mental Health support and family expenses that come with such an unexpected loss. Many thanks to friends who reached out to help make Kourtney’s life and death have meaning. Many thanks to all who have shown love and kindness, to those who have sent caring comments to this grieving family, and many thanks to the special physicians, surgeons, nurses, and other staff of Maine Medical Center who passed no judgement and made no assumptions as they helped us trust in the process, no matter how difficult. Online condolences, memories and photos may be shared at http://www.stetsonsfuneralhome.com Arrangements are under the care of Stetson’s Funeral Home and Cremation Care 12 Federal St. Brunswick 725-4341.

