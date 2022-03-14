General registration for the 2022 TD Beach to Beacon 10K will begin 7 a.m. Wednesday with 1,500 bibs available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Cape Elizabeth residents will be able to claim 300 bibs, starting 7 a.m. Tuesday. Both resident and general registrations are expected to sell out in a matter of minutes. Registration takes place through the race’s website, beach2beacon.org.

The popular Cape Elizabeth road race founded by Olympic marathon winner Joan Benoit Samuelson has not been held as in-person event since 2019. This year’s race will be Saturday, Aug. 6. COVID-19 vaccinations will be required for all runners and volunteers.

More than 3,500 runners who had registered for the canceled 2020 race or participated in the 2021 virtual event claimed their entry into Maine’s largest road race through early registration from March 1-7. Approximately 4,000 runners were eligible to sign up at that time. The early registrants also donated a combined $18,980 above the $65 individual entry fee to the 2022 charitable beneficiary, The Cromwell Center for Disabilities Awareness.

From March 17 at 7 a.m., until March 27 at 11:59 p.m., runners can enter a lottery for the remaining slots. The lottery drawing will be held March 28. Those selected will be notified by March 30.

