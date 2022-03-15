Durham will hold a town meeting early next month to decide the fate of a $4.2 million proposed municipal budget.

The meeting, which will consist of 35 budgetary, land use and other town business articles, is scheduled for April 2 and will take place at the Durham Community School at 7:45 a.m. It is the town’s first in-person meeting since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Durham Select Board Chairperson Kevin Nadaeu, of the $4.26 million in recommended spending by the select board, $1.67 million would be raised through property taxes.

That translates to a roughly $448,000 total increase over last year’s $3.8 million municipal budget, of which $1.56 million – about $107,000 less than this year’s proposal – was raised through property tax.

“This year is pretty much what I would call a maintenance budget, there aren’t any big new initiatives or big new requests for spending,” Nadaeu said Tuesday. “Inflation and upward pressure on wages are certainly among the biggest factors. We’ve also increased capital expenditures, both in terms of current projects, and building reserves for future projects. That is an area we cut back on during the pandemic, but feel we need to start building back up.”

One new proposed expense, Nadaeu said, includes appropriating $242,000 for a new plow truck, $21,911 of which would be raised through taxes.

Durham’s current tax rate is $20.70 per $1,000 of property value. A preliminary estimate of the select board’s recommendation for the municipal budget would raise the rate 28 cents, or 1.4%. For a resident with a $200,000 home, that would translate to a $56 increase of the prior year’s bill.

Municipal Positions

The municipal elections — which include two select board seats, three budget committee seats and one Regional School Unit 5 seat — will take place on April 1 at the Durham Eureka Center from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Durham resident Joesph Tomm is the only candidate listed on the ballot for the select board. The two open seats are being vacated by Marc Farrin and Rob Pontau.

In an interview Tuesday, Tomm said that he is interested in running to work on budget items and getting residents involved in and educated about the process of town government.

“I think that the town is struggling with the fact that it’s a bedroom community for the surrounding area – there isn’t a lot of industry/business,” Tomm said, adding “it’s hard to offset tax, your tax base, if you don’t have business. I’m not pro-business at all in that regard, but again back to the education, if you want to keep it at it as a bedroom community then you know, unfortunately, the taxes kind of follow a certain path at that point.”

Tomm has lived in Durham for over 19 years. He has served on the planning board for eight years and currently serves on the capital improvement committee.

The Regional School Unit 5 Board of Directors seat is being sought after by incumbent Michelle Ritcheson. Ritcheson has lived in town for 17 years and has two children in the district. She’s finishing her third term on the board and is the chairperson.

Ritcheson said Tuesday that she’s running again because she believes the education provided “in RSU 5 is crucial to raising the next generation of strong, empathetic, life-long learners.”

Looking ahead, Ritcheson said she hopes to work alongside the new superintendent and continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic with the goal of bringing a greater sense of normalcy back to the district’s students.

RSU 5 serves Durham, Freeport and Pownal.

Jill Gastonguay is the only candidate on the ballot for the budget committee.

All positions are for three-year terms.

