PHILADELPHIA — Pascal Siakam had 26 points and 10 rebounds, and Precious Achiuwa scored 21 points to lead the Toronto Raptors to a 93-88 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday night.

Chris Boucher added 12 points and 14 rebounds to help the Raptors extend their road winning streak to six.

James Harden missed two free throws with the Sixers down 87-86 and missed a driving layup with 59 seconds left and the Sixers down 89-86. The Sixers had the ball with 37.3 seconds left, but Joel Embiid lost the ball for a turnover.

Scottie Barnes missed two free throws that kept Toronto’s lead at 90-88 with 7.1 seconds left.

Harden, though, missed again and was whistled for an offensive foul on a drive down the lane.

Embiid had 21 points and 13 rebounds. He shot only 6 of 20 from the floor and missed all three 3-pointers. Tyrese Maxey scored 19 points and Harden had 17.

PELICANS 117, HAWKS 112: Jonas Valanciunas had 26 points and 12 rebounds, CJ McCollum added 25 points, and New Orleans won in Atlanta.

The Pelicans, who moved into ninth place in the Western Conference, played without leading scorer Brandon Ingram and fourth-leading scorer Devonte’ Graham. Both missed the game because of injuries.

Danilo Gallinari scored 25 points for Atlanta, which had its seven-game home winning streak snapped. The Hawks stayed alone in 10th place in the East despite the loss.

Hawks star guard Trae Young, listed as questionable before the game because of a left quadriceps contusion, finished with 21 points and 10 assists.

SUNS 127, KINGS 124: Landry Shamet made a 3-pointer with 31 seconds left in overtime moments after missing an open look beyond the arc, and NBA-leading Phoenix won at Sacramento.

Damian Jones gave the Kings a 121-120 lead with a putback dunk not long after Suns star Devin Booker fouled out. Shamet’s 25-foot try missed, but Phoenix grabbed the rebound. Following a timeout, Shamet hit his fifth 3-pointer of the game.

Booker scored 19 of his 31 points in the third quarter as the Suns won their fifth straight to improve to 58-14 – nine games ahead of second-place Memphis for the best record in the league.

GRIZZLIES 122, ROCKETS 98: Desmond Bane had 24 points and Memphis overcame the absence of star Ja Morant with balanced scoring in a victory at NBA-worst Houston.

Bane was one of six Memphis players to score at least 13 points on a day when Morant sat out because of a sore knee.

The Grizzlies led by double figures for most of the game and had a 13-point margin after three quarters. Kenyon Martin Jr. opened the fourth quarter with a dunk for Houston before Memphis used a 15-0 run to push its advantage to 99-73 with nine minutes to go.

PACERS 129, TRAIL BLAZERS 98: Oshae Brissett scored 24 points, Justin Anderson had 18 and Indiana cruised past visiting Portland.

Brissett sank 8 of 10 shots and all six free throws, and he led Indiana with nine rebounds. Terry Taylor and Jalen Smith each scored 17 points for the Pacers, who led the entire game. Lance Stephenson had 11 assists.

The Trail Blazers have lost 10 of 11, including four in a row. Josh Hart scored 26 points, hitting 11 of 13 shots.

MAGIC 90, THUNDER 85: Wendell Carter Jr. scored 10 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter and Orlando handed visiting Oklahoma City its ninth straight loss.

Carter also had 16 rebounds to help the Magic end a three-game losing streak.

Darius Bazley led Oklahoma City with 18 points. The Thunder shot 32.6% and were 13 of 48 from 3-point range.

The Thunder, the NBA’s lowest-scoring team (103.1 points per game) and poorest shooting team at 42.6%, were playing without their top three scorers, including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who injured his ankle Friday night at Miami.

JAZZ 108, KNICKS 93: Donovan Mitchell scored 36 points and Utah won at New York,

Jordan Clarkson came off the bench to score 18 of his 23 points in the first half for the Jazz, who opened a six-game road trip.

Mitchell, a New Yorker who got a nice ovation before the game, made seven 3-pointers and threw down a powerful dunk midway through the fourth quarter.

RJ Barrett scored 24 points and Evan Fournier had 17 for New York.

SPURS 110, WARRIORS 108: Keldon Johnson scored off a rebound of a missed free throw with three-tenths of a second left to give San Antonio a victory at Golden State.

Jakob Poeltl made the first of two free throws to it at 108 with 2.4 seconds left. He missed the second off the back iron, but Johnson grabbed the rebound and converted the winner.

Josh Richardson led the Spurs with 25 points, and Dejounte Murray had 19.

Jordan Poole scored 28 points and Klay Thompson had 24 for Golden State. Playing their first game since losing Stephen Curry to a left foot injury, the third-place Warriors dropped 1 1/2 games behind second-place Memphis and 10 1/2 games back of NBA-leading Phoenix in the Western Conference.

San Antonio is 2 1/2 games behind the Pelicans and Lakers for the last two play-in spots.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »