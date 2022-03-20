Mark Giordano is heading home after the Seattle Kraken sent their captain to the Toronto Maple Leafs, who made their big move Sunday on the eve of the NHL trade deadline to shore up their defense.

Giordano joins his hometown team looking to help the franchise win the Stanley Cup for the first time since 1967. The 38-year-old defenseman brings additional leadership to a core that has not won a playoff series in several attempts together.

Toronto sent second-round picks in 2022 and 2023 and a third-rounder in 2024 to Seattle for Giordano and forward Colin Blackwell. The expansion Kraken retained half of Giordano’s salary to make the cap math work for the Leafs.

The Leafs also acquired a third-rounder in the draft this summer from Vancouver for defenseman Travis Dermott. The Canucks made room for Dermott by sending Travis Hamonic to Ottawa for a different 2022 third-round selection.

Toronto got a respected veteran in Giordano without giving up a first-round pick like division rivals Boston, Florida and Tampa Bay did in moves made in recent days.

While he recently played his 1,000th NHL game, Giordano has dressed in only 23 playoff games in 16 NHL seasons.

SUNDAY’S GAMES

FLYERS 2, ISLANDERS 1: Kevin Hayes scored both goals for Philadelphia and the Flyers won at home in their first game since trading longtime captain Claude Giroux.

Joel Farabee and Travis Konecny assisted on both goals.

Casey Cizikas scored for the Islanders.

Giroux was dealt to Florida on Saturday for former first-round pick Owen Tippett, a conditional 2024 first-round pick and a 2023 third-round pick.

RANGERS 2, HURRICANES 0: Alexandar Georgiev made a season-high 44 saves for his seventh career shutout, Chris Krieder broke a scoreless tie late in the second period and New York won at Raleigh, North Carolina.

It was the first shutout for Georgiev since beating Philadelphia 9-0 on March 17, 2021. Georgiev, who played for just the second time in New York’s last five games, picked up his first road victory since Jan. 8 at Anaheim.

Frank Vatrano added an empty-net goal with 41.3 seconds to play to seal it for the Rangers.

STARS 3, CAPITALS 2: Roope Hintz scored twice on the power play to compensate for Alex Ovechkin’s 40th goal of the season, leading Dallas to a victory at Washington.

The Stars won for just the second time in six games and moved one point back of the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

JETS 6, BLACKHAWKS 4: Jansen Harkins scored twice, Kyle Connor got his 39th goal of the season and Winnipeg won at Chicago.

Nikolaj Ehlers, Josh Morrissey and Blake Wheeler also scored, and Connor added two assists for the Jets, who got within five points of the Western Conference’s final wild-card spot.

Jonathan Toews, Dylan Strome, Taylor Raddysh and Philipp Kurashev scored for Chicago.

SHARKS 4, COYOTES 2: Noah Gregor had the go-ahead goal in the third period and added an assist to help San Jose win at home and snap a three-game losing streak.

Timo Meier, Nick Bonino and Rudolfs Balcers also scored for San Jose, which trailed 2-1 with just under five minutes to play after Arizona’s Lawson Crouse scored.

Meier tied it 22 seconds later when he beat Karel Vejmelka to the upper corner. Gregor gave the Sharks their second goal in a 44-second span to put San Jose ahead 3-2, and Balcers added an empty-net goal in the final minute.

