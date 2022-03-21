If America has learned anything since our founding, it is that building a democracy is often messy. Competing interests and arrogance of the party in power is often a tit-for-tat game that keeps our nation struggling to find a balance between the parties and their ideals.
The alternative to our messy democracy is often an autocracy, where one man dominates legions of followers to do his bidding. It is a perverse system of government that stems from a concentration of power in one egotistical, narcissistic person.
We are all witnessing this excruciatingly painful scenario play out as Putin violates the Ukrainian people with total disregard for the consequences of his own people.
Certainly, Russia will pay a very heavy price for generations to come. The quickest way to ruin a nation is for one man to believe “I am the only one who can make America truly great again!” – Donald Trump, March 18, 2015.
Tracy Floyd
Cape Elizabeth
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Kennebunk Post
Obituary – David Detterman
-
Editorials
Our View: Sunday hunting ban is already a compromise
-
Times Record Opinion
Dick Polman: The predictably lying liars are plotting to give Joe pain at the pump
-
Arts & Entertainment
Live Music Lineup: Plenty of indie-rock and female-fronted acts this weekend
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: If we stop using oil, we can stop going to war over it
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.