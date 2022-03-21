If America has learned anything since our founding, it is that building a democracy is often messy. Competing interests and arrogance of the party in power is often a tit-for-tat game that keeps our nation struggling to find a balance between the parties and their ideals.

The alternative to our messy democracy is often an autocracy, where one man dominates legions of followers to do his bidding. It is a perverse system of government that stems from a concentration of power in one egotistical, narcissistic person.

We are all witnessing this excruciatingly painful scenario play out as Putin violates the Ukrainian people with total disregard for the consequences of his own people.

Certainly, Russia will pay a very heavy price for generations to come. The quickest way to ruin a nation is for one man to believe “I am the only one who can make America truly great again!” – Donald Trump, March 18, 2015.

Tracy Floyd

Cape Elizabeth

