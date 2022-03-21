Pamela Brant’s March 16 letter to the editor acknowledged Donald Trump has characteristics she dislikes but dismisses them as unimportant because of his accomplishments. I strongly disagree.
Donald Trump is dangerous:
• He divided the press by calling those who held him to account “fake news.” How do we make educated decisions when different news outlets either hold the president responsible for his actions or give him a broad pass?
• Add to this that, Trump lies on a level unheard of even among politicians. Trump’s favored outlets do not challenge him. And the rest, according to Mr. Trump, are “fake.” As a result we have conflicting narratives using different “facts.”
• Trump’s biggest lie was about election fraud. Republican states are modifying their election laws based on lies. Trump’s pounding this false narrative led to Jan. 6. We must be able to have faith in our election system. That is the keystone of our republic.
• It was said among Trump’s staff that he ignored or refused the intelligence of his advisers. He believes he already knows. From how he left Syria, to removing classified documents from the White House, to not understanding the role of the vice president in the certification of elections his ignorance is dangerous.
• He divided the country into fiercely warring camps unlike any time since the Civil War. Salacious, demeaning language that Trump used daily has become standard fare among Trump’s party.
None of these are things to be glibly dismissed. Indeed they are perilous to our democracy.
Jo Trafford
Portland
