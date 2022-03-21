In his March 9 letter to the editor, “Carbon fee is key weapon against Putin, global warming,” Chris Beeuwkes pointed out twin benefits of having federal policy that would put a price on carbon – with monthly dividend rebates going to U.S. households. (As in the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, energyinnovationact.org/.) He noted that, not only would such a policy substantially contribute toward dramatically curtailing our carbon emissions, it would reduce our dependence on oil and would thereby reduce the malign dictator Putin’s means for funding his expansionist schemes.
I echo Mr. Beeuwkes observations and would simply like to add the following point: In just the past 30 years, our country has been involved in two major wars that were primarily conducted to protect unfettered U.S. access to Middle East oil. In these conflicts – and in the chaos that was unleashed following our intervention against Iraq in 2003 – hundreds of thousands of people died, millions more were displaced, and multiple billions of dollars worth of damage was done.
Having our energy come from sources that would not be the reasons for international conflict and untold human misery would be most welcome.
Tom Berry
Kennebunk
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Kennebunk Post
Obituary – David Detterman
-
Editorials
Our View: Sunday hunting ban is already a compromise
-
Times Record Opinion
Dick Polman: The predictably lying liars are plotting to give Joe pain at the pump
-
Arts & Entertainment
Live Music Lineup: Plenty of indie-rock and female-fronted acts this weekend
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: If we stop using oil, we can stop going to war over it
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.