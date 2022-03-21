This year, the Maine Legislature has spent a lot of time discussing the emerging issue of PFAS contamination in our state’s soils, waterways and food chain. Known as forever chemicals, this class of chemical bioaccumulates and is now being found in produce, eggs and even milk. It’s a big problem that is bound to get even bigger as we learn more about the extent to which this contamination is present, and while I support measures taken in Augusta to help Mainers through this challenge, it’s clear that support from Washington, D.C., is also necessary to meet this challenge head-on.
That’s why I am incredibly pleased that Sen. Susan Collins secured $1.6 million through the federal funding bill for the Anson-Madison Sanitary District to install a treatment system specially designed to treat forever chemicals. This system will be larger than needed for just Anson and Madison, and can be used to help other communities with PFAS issues safely treat their wastewater.
This funding bill is now on the president’s desk for final approval. I thank Sen. Collins for prioritizing the health and safety of residents in central Maine.
Jennifer Poirier
Maine House District 107
Skowhegan
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Kennebunk Post
Obituary – David Detterman
-
Editorials
Our View: Sunday hunting ban is already a compromise
-
Times Record Opinion
Dick Polman: The predictably lying liars are plotting to give Joe pain at the pump
-
Arts & Entertainment
Live Music Lineup: Plenty of indie-rock and female-fronted acts this weekend
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: If we stop using oil, we can stop going to war over it
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.