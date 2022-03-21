NORTH HAVEN — Bail was set Monday at $5,000 for a 22-year old North Haven man accused of beating a man and firing a handgun on Friday.

Kaleb Campbell was arrested Friday night and taken to the Knox County Jail in Rockland. He is charged with Class A elevated aggravated assault and Class B aggravated assault.

Police were called to North Haven shortly after 8 p.m. Friday concerning an assault that left the victim with extensive head injuries, according to a court affidavit.

The affidavit says Campbell and the victim were drinking and working on fishing gear when the victim showed Campbell a photo of a naked woman he had stored on his phone. Campbell then saw a photo of a woman he knows, also naked, on the phone, the affidavit says.

Campbell got angry and repeatedly punched the victim in the face, the affidavit says. Campbell told police that the victim wouldn’t leave his property so he fired his handgun in the air a couple times. The victim then fled to a neighboring house, the affidavit says.

The victim was taken by LifeFlight to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor where he was initially reported in critical condition. He has since been released from the hospital.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »