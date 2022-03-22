Bath Marine Draftsmen’s Association, UAW Local 3999, Ratifies Contract at Bath Iron Works with Solid Wage Increases and Improved Benefits

Members of the Bath Marine Draftsmen’s Association (BMDA), Local 3999 of the United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America (UAW), voted on Saturday to ratify a new contract, with 72% approval, at Bath Iron Works including raises, cost of living adjustments, improved insurance benefits, and additional work scheduling options.

“The BMDA Negotiating Committee worked diligently to achieve the membership’s stated priorities,” association president Trent Vellella said. “With the support and solidarity of the membership, we were able to engage in positive, direct, and transparent negotiations with BIW — resulting in a contract that provides several significant improvements without any concessions.”

The Bath Marine Draftsmen’s Association represents about 680 members, mostly in Maine but some are in out-of-state at other permanent BIW office locations. Union members perform the design and configuration of Navy surface ships among other duties.

Under the new four-year contract, the marine design and technical workers will receive a 3% percent general wage increase in each year the contract is in effect among other benefits.

“Over the past year, the BMDA and BIW have both focused on improving the company and labor relationship, and I believe this contract shows what is possible when both sides truly come to the table in good-faith to work through difficult issues,” said Vellella. “We look forward to administering this contract with that same approach. When we are able to work through labor issues more effectively and focus on the engineering, design, production, and support of US Navy ships, we all do better.”

