A family of seven, including five children, escaped a house fire Monday evening, according to Topsham fire officials.

The fire at 66 Harmony Hill Road was first reported shortly before 5:30 p.m., and firefighters arrived about 10 minutes later. Fire crews arrived to find a mobile home with “heavy fire showing in the middle of the structure,” according to a news release.

“The fire was probably knocked down within 12 minutes upon arrival,” Deputy Fire Chief Gerard Pineau said in the release.

The fire crew then searched the structure to confirm everyone had evacuated. No injuries to the family or fire personnel were reported. All seven residents were checked by EMTs and cleared for smoke inhalation.

The American Red Cross is currently assisting the family, and the fire chaplain was called to help with grief counseling. The family is staying with friends for the time being.

The Maine State Fire Marshall’s office is investigating the cause of the fire. Pineau said his team didn’t come across anything suspicious on the scene.

