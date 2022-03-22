The sharp rise in energy prices has put a strain on household budgets. We have all felt it recently. I have heard from dozens of constituents, friends and family about how difficult the rising costs of oil, propane and electricity have made it for them to pay their bills. While we don’t have any silver bullet to solve this problem, Maine lawmakers have a responsibility to pull every lever we can to reduce rates in ways that help Maine families and small businesses remain solvent at this difficult time.

I wanted to use this space to share the multi-pronged approach my colleagues and I are taking to rein in costs, both in the short- and long-term.

Let me start by sharing a great bill from my colleague, Senate Majority Leader Eloise Vitelli, D-Arrowsic. The bill, LD 1913, “An Act To Review Strategies for Improving Utility Rate Affordability and To Provide Utility Relief,” is a good example of what providing long-term relief looks like.

If passed, the bill would direct the public advocate to create the Electric Ratepayer Advisory Council. The Office of the Public Advocate is primarily responsible for representing the interests of Maine utility ratepayers by advocating for energy rates and services. This new council would be tasked with reviewing utility rates and using that data to formulate a plan that ensures Mainers will be able to have affordable energy rates as Maine modernizes its electric grid.

The bill also contains an emergency clause, meaning it would take effect immediately upon becoming law. Mainers shouldn’t see massive increases in energy bills month over month just because the cost of natural gas jumps.

Long-term solutions are great, and I am glad we are not just exploring Band-Aid solutions to the problem. The truth is that Mainers are also in serious need of assistance right now. I am pleased to report that Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, has introduced a piece of emergency legislation aimed to do just that. The bill, LD 2010, “An Act to Help Maine Residents with High Electricity Costs,” would provide a one-time $1,000 tax rebate for residential ratepayers and a $2,500 tax rebate for businesses with high energy costs if it were to become law.

Another set of bills that I think will help ease the burden folks are facing is LD 1966, “An Act To Facilitate Access to Heating Assistance,” from Sen. Chip Curry, D-Belfast, and LD 2006, “An Act to Improve the Low-income Home Energy Assistance Program” from Rep. Reagan LaRochelle, D-Augusta. The bills both look to improve the Home Energy Assistance Program and its application and relief process.

The program is a crucial lifeline for lots of Mainers, but too many folks have been stuck waiting months to find out if they have been approved or denied. If passed, LD 1966 could help lower wait times by directing the Maine Housing Authority to require local program operators and administrators to process heating assistance applications for the Home Energy Assistance Program online, expediting the process to get assistance to Maine households as quickly as possible.

People waiting for relief could also benefit from LD 2006. If passed, this bill would direct the Maine Housing Authority to create a energy assistance Administrative Efficiency Fund and use the funds to employ more staff. An increase in staff to review applications could certainly lower wait times for relief.

Rest assured Maine Housing’s energy assistance programs can still provide great support if you’re in need. Maine lawmakers are trying find new ways to improve the programs. If you or anyone you know is having trouble paying their heating expenses, I recommend contacting York County Community Action Corp to see if you are eligible for the Home Energy Assistance Program. You can call them at 207-324-5762 or send an email to [email protected]

As always, if you or your family need help finding resources, please visit 211maine.org, or reach out to my office at any time. You can send me an email [email protected] or by phone at 207-590-9902. You can also reach my office at 207-287-1515. If you want to stay even more up to date on what we’re working on in Augusta, sign up for my newsletter at mainesenate.org.

Joseph Rafferty is a member of the Maine State Senate representing District 34, Acton, Kennebunk, Lebanon, Moody, North Berwick, Wells, West Lebanon and part of Berwick. He can be reached at [email protected]

