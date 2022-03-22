KENNEBUNKPORT – Two Kennebunkport Republicans will vie for the nod from their party in the June 14 primary for House District 134, which includes Kennebunkport and parts of Kennebunk and Biddeford. Elizabeth Jordan and Ronald Russell are each seeking the endorsement from Republicans to run against Democrat incumbent Traci Gere, who is seeking a second term in the Nov. 8 race.

The roster of party candidates who had received enough signatures of registered Republicans or Democrats closed on March 15.

For Senate District 34, incumbent Democrat Joseph Rafferty is looking for his party’s endorsement for the Nov. 8 election, as is Republican Bradley Scott Ducharme. Both are Kennebunk residents. Senate 34 includes Kennebunk, Kennebunkport, Wells, North Berwick and Berwick.

In Senate District 32, Democrat Henry Ingwersen of Arundel and David Corbett of Lyman are running for the open seat. Ingwersen is a former member of the Maine House. Corbett has made previous bids for York County sheriff. The newly reapportioned district includes Arundel, Biddeford, Dayton, Hollis and Lyman. The current senator, Democrat Susan Deschambault, is termed out.

In House District 135, Democrat Daniel Sayre and Republican Todd DiFede are each seeking their party’s nod to run in the Nov. 8 election. The seat, part of Kennebunk, was formerly known as House District 8. Incumbent Democrat Chris Babbidge is termed out.

In House District 140, Republican incumbent Wayne Parry and Democrat Kirstan Watson, both of Arundel, are running. The reapportioned district includes Arundel and Dayton.

Incumbent Richard Dutremble of Biddeford is seeking a fifth, four-year term as York County Commissioner from District 2, which includes Kennebunk, Kennebunkport, Arundel and Biddeford. There is no Republican candidate.

In county-wide races, incumbent Democrat York County Sheriff William L. King, of Saco, is looking for his party’s endorsement for a third, four-year term in the June 14 primary. Retired deputy Roger Hicks, Hollis, is seeking the nod from Republicans. The contest could be a rematch from the 2018 election, provided no independent candidates join the November race.

Democrat incumbent Kathryn Slattery, of Old Orchard Beach, is a primary candidate for York County District Attorney, also known as Prosecutorial District 1. Incumbent Democrat Nancy Hammond, Lyman, is running for York County Register of Deeds. Iincumbent Democrat Bobby Mills, Biddeford, is running for York County treasurer. There are no Republican candidates for the races.

Barring independent or write-in bids, those running unopposed in the primary will be elected Nov. 8.

