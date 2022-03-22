PORTLAND – Merlen Richard Gough, 79, died unexpectedly on March 18, 2022, at the Barron Center in Portland. He was born on Feb. 3, 1943 in Portland, the son of William and Eleanor Gough.

﻿Merle graduated from Deering High School in 1961. Following graduation, he served with the United States Airforce from 1961-1965 as an Air Police Officer. From here he attended several trade schools and became certified in Electrical Engineering and Building Construction. Franklin Inst. Boston 1964, Los Angeles Valley College 1965-1967 SMVTI 1974-1975 the University of Maine 1975-1977. Merle went on to work for the City of Portland from 1967-1980 as a housing and building code enforcement inspector. It is here where he met his long-term friend and confidant, Marland Wing, and they created a bond and friendship that continued on until the last days of Merle’s life.

Merle owned various properties and became a landlord for many years as well as owning his own Home Inspection Business. When Merle was not working you could find him listening to live music at Old Orchard Beach while sipping on a beer and checking out the views. You could always find him at the fish exchange or the State Pier casting out a line for mackerel he loved to fish. He loved to play tennis in his younger years.

Merle was an extremely talented musician; he played in a band for many years “The Outsiders”. His love of music and ability to produce music with the guitar and piano was amazing.

Merle and his only brother Ronald have lived together for the past 15 years; they were two peas in a pod that bickered like any normal siblings would. The love between them was immense. Neither one ever passed up a chance to get a senior citizens meal together regardless of any arguments they were in.

Merle was predeceased by his parents William and Eleanor Gough; his beloved son William “Billy” Gough who he lost tragically at the age of 15, and his only daughter Cynthia Gough who he loved and admired deeply. Merle is survived by his son Michael Gough; brother Ronald Gough who was his closest confident and loyal best friend for his entire life; his only nephew and his wife Derek William Gough (Bethany McCoubrey) who he thought of as a son and cherished their time together whether it was fishing or tossing back a beer; a great niece Bailey Gough; his longtime best friend Marland Wing and his wife Schonen.

