Drive-thru haddock supper – Friday, March 25, 4:30-6 p.m., St. Hyacinth Church, Brown Street, Westbrook. Baked haddock, green beans, mashed potatoes, coleslaw, roll and dessert, $10. Sponsored by the Daughters of Isabella. Pick up dinners in the lower parking lot.
Hand-in-Hand benefit dinner – Saturday, March 26, 6 p.m., First Russian Baptist Church, 211 Mosher Road, Gorham. By donation to benefit Ukrainian children. Includes multiple raffles and a cake auction.
Sensational Spring Supper – Saturday, March 26, 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. seatings, Casco Village Church UCC, 941 Meadow Road, Casco. Baked beans, casseroles, salads, rolls and homemade pies. $10; $5, children 8 and under.
Haddock supper buffet – Saturday, March 26, 5 p.m., Living Waters Church, Parker Farm Road, Buxton. Suggested donation $8; $4, child; $20, family. Takeout is available as well.
Free community meal – Wednesday, March 30, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church and Wayside Food Services. COVID precautions are still being taken, including masks except while eating and spaced seating.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox starting rotation looks deep and tall, but remains a question mark
-
Times Record
Family of 7 escapes Topsham mobile home fire
-
Sports
Sports Digest: Nadal out 4-6 weeks, impacting preparation for French Open
-
Nation & World
Latest version of omicron accounts for most new infections in many part of U.S.
-
American Journal
We Love to Eat: March 24