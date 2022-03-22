Drive-thru haddock supper – Friday, March 25, 4:30-6 p.m., St. Hyacinth Church, Brown Street, Westbrook. Baked haddock, green beans, mashed potatoes, coleslaw, roll and dessert, $10. Sponsored by the Daughters of Isabella. Pick up dinners in the lower parking lot.

Hand-in-Hand benefit dinner – Saturday, March 26, 6 p.m., First Russian Baptist Church, 211 Mosher Road, Gorham. By donation to benefit Ukrainian children. Includes multiple raffles and a cake auction.

Sensational Spring Supper – Saturday, March 26, 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. seatings, Casco Village Church UCC, 941 Meadow Road, Casco. Baked beans, casseroles, salads, rolls and homemade pies. $10; $5, children 8 and under.

Haddock supper buffet – Saturday, March 26, 5 p.m., Living Waters Church, Parker Farm Road, Buxton. Suggested donation $8; $4, child; $20, family. Takeout is available as well.

Free community meal – Wednesday, March 30, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church and Wayside Food Services. COVID precautions are still being taken, including masks except while eating and spaced seating.

