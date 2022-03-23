AUBURN — The State Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that the body found Monday in the Little Androscoggin River was that of missing Naples resident Mark Conley, Police Chief Jason Moen said in a statement Wednesday.

On March 21, workers at the Barker Mill Dam discovered the body near one of the sluice gates in the dam. The body was removed by fire and rescue personnel and transported to a local funeral home where a positive identification was made, Moen said.

Conley, who lived with his brother, owned Conley Enterprises, a heating and air conditioning company.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and state police launched a search for Conley, 67, who was last seen Dec. 25 in Lewiston after he failed to arrive at a family gathering. When last seen, he was driving a silver 2016 Jeep Patriot SUV.

His car was discovered submerged in the Little Androscoggin River off Broad Street on Jan. 3. Conley was not inside and the driver’s side window was smashed, Shannon Moss, public information officer for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said.

Detectives with the Maine State Police were on their way to interview those close to Conley in Lewiston when they noticed a dented guardrail on Broad Street and turned around to investigate, according to Moss. They found debris from the vehicle and, after launching a surveillance drone, discovered the wreckage in the water.

