The intricacies of foreign policy are, well, foreign to me. I haven’t studied the historical background of the Russia-Ukraine imbroglio. But the attacks are despicable and the pictures are awful.

I am not an attorney so the arguments and briefs underlying the SCOTUS decision in Shelby County v. Holder (2013) are not that easy to follow. Its landscape is weedy with snakes slithering about. The county argued that society had progressed from how it was before 1965, when the Voting Rights Act had been made into law. LOL! We are so progressive that it is acceptable to say that the Capitol was not attacked on Jan. 6, 2021. Republicans describe the attack as a peaceful tour. I may not know much, but I know that Republican legislators have been behind the most enduring siege and bombardment against the Act.

Nowadays, Republicans have the audacity of joining Democrats in pressuring the White House to provide weapons to help preserve democracy in Ukraine. The problem is that while they do that, their forked tongues are also supporting legislation that cancerously eats away the membrane that holds together our voting rights.

I’ll paraphrase something I once read: When the history of this century is written, it may have to explain that at the same time they were advocating for Ukraine’s democracy, American Republicans were earnestly compromising our own.

Jose Linares

Yarmouth

