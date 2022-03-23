A couple of positives have resulted from Putin’s vicious actions: All of a sudden our country is standing together and forgotten about party affiliations. The second is that the younger generations around the world have seen how Putin really is.
It is important that your readers mention to the younger crowd that, long ago, Russia told us, “We Will Bury You” and that they have never apologized, nor retracted that promise wrapped in a threat.
David M. Betta
Bucksport
