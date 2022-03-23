A couple of positives have resulted from Putin’s vicious actions: All of a sudden our country is standing together and forgotten about party affiliations. The second is that the younger generations around the world have seen how Putin really is.

It is important that your readers mention to the younger crowd that, long ago, Russia told us, “We Will Bury You” and that they have never apologized, nor retracted that promise wrapped in a threat.

David M. Betta
Bucksport

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles