Maine reported 191 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and two additional deaths.

Since the pandemic began, Maine has recorded 234,159 cases of COVID-19, and 2,190 deaths.

Hospitalizations had not yet been updated on Wednesday, but on Tuesday stood at 91, with 19 people in critical care and nine on a ventilator. COVID-19 hospitalizations have plummeted 79 percent since a peak of 436 on Jan. 13.

In other news, Moderna is now seeking Food and Drug Administration approval for a COVID-19 vaccine for ages 5 and under.

“Given the need for a vaccine against COVID-19 in infants and young children we are working with the U.S. FDA and regulators globally to submit these data as soon as possible,” Stéphane Bancel, Moderna CEO, said in a statement. Bancel said results from clinical trials “are good news for parents of children under 6 years of age.”

Pfizer has also asked for FDA approval for a similar age group, although the emergency use authorization that seemed likely to be granted in late February or early March has been pushed back to April or May as Pfizer works to fine-tune dosing. Pfizer is testing a three-dose regimen, rather than a two-dose series, for the vaccine for children under age 5. Vaccines are approved for all ages 5 and older.

