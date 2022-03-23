Maine State Police executed search warrants Wednesday morning at two properties owned by prominent businessman and former gubernatorial candidate Eliot Cutler.

Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety, confirmed in an email that state police executed the warrants at 84 Pine St. in Portland and at 523 Naskeag Point Road in Brooklin in Hancock County.

However, Moss said she could only confirm the addresses targeted by police and not who lives in the homes or the purpose behind the search warrants.

“I can confirm that a two-month investigation has led the Maine State Police to execute search warrants at two separate locations Wednesday morning, March 23,” Moss said. “The residences are located at 84 Pine St. in Portland and 523 Naskeag Point Road in Brooklin. Given this is an active and ongoing investigation we are unable to provide any details at this time.”

Portland’s tax records indicate that Cutler owns 84 Pine St., in the city’s West End. He also owns the home on Naskeag Point Road.

The Press Herald reached Cutler by phone Wednesday afternoon and asked about the search of his Brooklin property, but Cutler refused to answer questions.

“I have no comment,” Cutler said. When pressed further, Cutler, replied, “I’ve told you I have no comment.”

