CHARLOTTE, N.C. — RJ Barrett scored 30 points and the New York Knicks made 20 3-pointers to beat Charlotte 121-106 on Wednesday night, snapping the Hornets’ five-game winning streak.

Obi Toppin had 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Alec Bunks chipped in with 17 points for the Knicks, who have won three of five.

Playing without Julius Randle, who sat out with right quadriceps tendon soreness, the Knicks shot 20 of 45 from beyond the arc against a Hornets team that was slow on closeouts.

LaMelo Ball had 32 points and nine rebounds and Terry Rozier scored 18 points for the Hornets.

KINGS 110, PACERS 109: Damian Jones’ tip-in with less than a second left lifted visiting Sacramento over Indiana .

Trey Lyles missed a 3-pointer but Jones tipped in the rebound with 0.2 seconds remaining.

PISTONS 122, HAWKS 101: Jeremi Grant scored 21 points and slumping Detroit routed visiting Atlanta.

Cade Cunningham added 17 points and eight assists for Detroit. The Pistons led by 29 points while winning for the second time in eight games.

Detroit had eight players in double figures as they easily surpassed its previous biggest victory margin of the season, 16 against Toronto on Jan. 14. Saddiq Bey hit his 192nd 3-pointer of the season in the fourth quarter, breaking Allan Houston’s franchise record.

Trae Young had 21 points and nine assists for Atlanta, De’Andre Hunter scored 15 points, and Bogan Bogdanovic added 13. The Hawks had won five of seven.

WARRIORS 118, HEAT 104: Jordan Poole scored 30 points plus had a career-best nine assists, and short-handed Golden State scored the first 19 points of the second half on the way to winning at Miami.

Damion Lee, Jonathan Kuminga and Andrew Wiggins each scored 22 points for the Warriors, who got 11 points from Gary Payton II and 16 rebounds from Kevon Looney.

Kyle Lowry scored 26 points, Bam Adebayo had 25, Jimmy Butler finished with 20 and Duncan Robinson had 13 for the Heat.

Miami played without Tyler Herro, who got the night off because of a sprained left knee, and Gabe Vincent because of a toe contusion.

The Warriors were already without Stephen Curry because of a sprained left foot and Andre Iguodala with low back tightness, plus gave Draymond Green, Otto Porter Jr. and Klay Thompson the night off for injury management.

GRIZZLIES 132, NETS 120: Desmond Bane scored 23 points, including nine straight as Memphis rebuilt its lead in the fourth quarter, and the Grizzlies beat Kyrie Irving and visiting Brooklyn.

Irving scored 43 points and Kevin Durant had 35 points and 11 rebounds. Irving was on the court for the first time since scoring 60 points at Orlando eight days earlier.

THUNDER 118, MAGIC 102: Theo Maledon scored 17 of his season-high 25 points in the fourth quarter and host Oklahoma City ended a 10-game losing streak.

Tre Mann and Isaiah Roby each scored 21 for the Thunder in a matchup between two of the NBA’s worst teams. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City’s top scorer this season, sat out with a sore right ankle. He has averaged 30.4 points and 7.3 assists on 54% shooting since the All-Star break.

Chuma Okeke scored 19 points and Cole Anthony added 17 for the Magic.

SUNS 125, TIMBERWOLVES 116: Deandre Ayton scored a career-high 35 points and had 14 rebounds, Devin Booker had 22 of his 28 points in the second half and visiting Phoenix surged past Minnesota.

Landry Shamet scored 10 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter to help fuel the rally for the NBA-leading Suns.

Anthony Edwards scored 19 points for Minnesota and Karl-Anthony Towns had 15 points and 11 rebounds — but only three points and three rebounds in the second half.

MAVERICKS 110, ROCKETS 91: Jalen Brunson scored 28 points and Spencer Dinwiddie added 26 with Luka Doncic resting a sore right ankle, and Dallas overwhelmed visiting Houston in the second half.

NOTES

NUGGETS: Denver has agreed to a multiyear contract extension with coach Michael Malone.

Terms of the extension announced Wednesday were not released by the team. Malone was under contract through the 2022-23 season.

Over seven years in Denver, Malone has won 309 regular-season games, a total that ranks third in franchise history behind only Doug Moe and George Karl. His 20 postseason victories are fourth all-time in team history, and just four away from matching Moe.

Malone guided the Nuggets to the Western Conference final in 2020 before losing to the Los Angeles Lakers. In that playoff run, the team rallied back from being down 3-1 in two different series.

RAY ALLEN, the NBA Hall of Famer who starred for the Celtics and Heat, appeared in the Miami courtroom of U.S. District Judge Marcia Cooke for failing to show up after he was selected as a juror for a deadly carjacking trial. It started without him last week and ended Tuesday with guilty verdicts against a South Florida man accused of fatally shooting the car’s driver.

Cooke told the 19-year NBA veteran, 10-time All-Star and two-time league champion, he had disrespected the court and his fellow jurors for failing to fulfill his duty on the 12-person federal jury. Cooke also ordered Allen, 46, to donate $1,000 to a charity of his choice, noting in an order that “no man or woman is above performing that civic duty.”

Allen, accompanied by his wife and children, said little during his hearing before the judge. His attorney, William McCue, issued an apology on behalf of the former NBA star, saying “it was a complete misunderstanding.”

