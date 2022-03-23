Jane Hanisian, an only child, was born at home in Elmhurst, New York, on June 21, 1922. She grew up in New York and lived in the New York and New Jersey area for more than 87 years.

Jane met her husband, John, while attending Russell Sage College in Troy, New York. She worked as a dietician after graduation. She and John married in 1945, after John returned from serving in World War II. They soon moved to Levittown, New York, and later moved to Garden City, New York. Jane attended Hofstra University to earn a master’s degree in education. She taught in Garden City schools. She also earned her real estate license and sold real estate in the Garden City area.

John traveled extensively on business trips, mostly to Europe. Jane would often accompany him. Her fondest memories are of times she spent overseas.

John and Jane moved to Kennebunk in May 2009. They attended St. David’s Episcopal Church. After 64 years of marriage, John passed away in 2010. Jane has resided in Huntington Common since 2015.

Jane is survived by: her son the Rev. Canon James Hanisian and his wife Alex Chesson; her daughter Joanne Brauninger and her husband Bruce; Lauren Hanisian; five grandchildren – Matthew Hanisian and his wife Katie Glover, Ben Hanisian, Kate Hanisian and her husband Ramsey Ford, Jonathan Brauninger and his girlfriend Jennifer Ngo and David Brauninger and his wife Tara; and eight great-grandchildren – Eli, Isabella, Patrick, Ben, Penelope, Margaret, Salem and Wylie.

A memorial service will take place on what would have been Jane’s 100th birthday at St. David’s Episcopal Church, 138 York St. (Route 1 South), Kennebunk, on June 21, 2022, at 11 a.m.

Memorial donations may be made to: Compassus Hospice, 163 Route 1, Scarborough, ME 04074; The Animal Welfare Society, Holland Road, P.O. Box 43, West Kennebunk, ME 04094; or to St. David’s Episcopal Church, 138 York St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

