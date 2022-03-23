Cape Elizabeth
Information on remote access at capeelizabeth.com.
Wed. 3/30 3 p.m. School Board Policy Committee Town Hall
Wed. 3/30 7 p.m. Appointments Committee Town Hall
Thur. 3/31 6:30 p.m. School Board Building Oversight Committee
Scarborough
Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access.
Thur. 3/30 6 p.m. Special Town Council Meeting Town Hall/Virtual
Fri. 4/1 8 a.m. Long Range Planning Committee Town Hall/Virtual
South Portland
Information on remote access and links to livestreams at southportland.org.
Mon. 3/28 8 a.m. Dogs and Public Spaces Advisory Committee
Mon. 3/28 5 p.m. Transit Advisory Committee
Tues. 3/29 5 p.m. Board of Harbor Commission Workshop
Thur. 3/31 11 a.m. Facilities Planning Committee
Thur. 3/31 2 p.m. Board of Health Workshop
Thur. 3/31 7 p.m. Human Rights Commission
Fri. 4/1 Historic Preservation Committee City Hall/Virtual
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
