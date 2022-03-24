The Bath Area Family YMCA held its annual meeting and recognition evening with the theme “Celebrating Y Heroes” earlier this month at the Maine Maritime Museum in Bath.

The Family of the Year was awarded to the Perry-Seldenfleur Family of Harpswell and the Jungbluth Family of West Bath.

Jeff Peavey of Westport Island and Morse High School student Vivian Peavey were awarded Volunteer of the Year.

Pediatrician Alyssa Goodwin of Brunswick received the Youth Development Award.

Susan and Alan Bradstreet of Pownal and the Soule Family of Westport Island received the Healthy Living Award.

The Social Responsibility Award was presented to the Bath Area BackPack Program, Full Plates Full Potential, Senter Fund and the Y Veggie Van volunteer and staff team.

The Y presented the organization’s highest honor, the Red Triangle Award, to Avanel Payne of Bath and Tony and Barb Yuodsnukis of Brunswick. Recipients are selected by their peers for outstanding YMCA leadership while demonstrating the values of the Y.

The Y Hero Award was presented to the 65 YMCA staff who kept the organization running throughout the pandemic

The YMCA honored retiring directors CR Davis, Jim Drake, Kay Kavanagh, Jon Pavan, Keri Seitz and Tony Yuodsnukis. New President Marty Lakeman succeeded outgoing President CR Davis, and the board welcomed new directors Margie Geiger, Michelle Lesko and Maggie Limm.

“Our YMCA has been able to meet essential community needs such as food insecurity and quality childcare during these last few difficult years,” said Sabrina Murphy, CEO of the Bath Area Family YMCA. “Our Y heroes are the staff, volunteers, donors, and community members who helped make that possible. It was an honor and blessing to gather and celebrate their heroic efforts.”

The Y reported that 2021 programming included over 1,500 swim lessons taught, 120 school-aged children attending before-and-after care, 60 youth taking part in after-school Teen Time and over 40,000 meals served to children.

Nearly $124,000 was awarded in financial aid to offset program and membership costs to qualifying participants.

